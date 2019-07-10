EFCC Arrests Fake Native Doctor in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, on Tuesday arrested a fake native doctor, Fatai Olalere Aliu, who was alleged to be notorious for duping people under the guise of possessing spiritual power to solve their problems.

Aliu met his waterloo during a raid on his Kisumu Estate residence at Odo-Ona Elewe, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Before his arrest, the commission had worked on several intelligence reports linking him to a series of fraud allegations involving large sums of money.

He was also accused of engaging in money doubling through which he would collect money from his victims with the promise to use his spiritual powers to multiply the sums for them, but would instead divert same to his personal use.

The raid led EFCC operatives to his shrines located in a thick forest around the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Expressway and Kobomoje area of the town where frightening voodoo items were sighted.

Items recovered from the suspect include three exotic cars – two Toyota Corolla and Honda Pilot.

According to the anti0graft agency, the fake spiritualist also has in his possession three luxurious buildings within Ibadan and land documents which were also recovered as exhibits.

He is said to be currently undergoing interrogation at the commission’s zonal office in Ibadan.