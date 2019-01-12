EFCC Arrests Doyin Okupe Again

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested and detained a former presidential adviser, Dr Doyin Okupe.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okupe confirmed his arrest by the anti-graft agency, saying he would be arraigned on Monday next week, as against the January 18.

According to the EFCC, Dr Okupe was being charged for corruption and would be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja next week.

Okupe, however, faulted the change of date for his arraignment by the anti-corruption agency.

According to the former adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the EFCC made the change without consultation with his lawyers.

He said his lawyers were only informed about the alteration in the date on Friday evening.

Okupe’s travails began in December last year when some EFCC operatives stormed his residence in Lagos and confronted him with an allegation of cybercrime.

After honouring their invitation, Okupe was then taken into custody and questioned over allegations of financial fraud and other activities in his office during the previous administration.