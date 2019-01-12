Okupe

EFCC Arrests Doyin Okupe Again

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on EFCC Arrests Doyin Okupe Again

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested and detained a former presidential adviser, Dr Doyin Okupe.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okupe confirmed his arrest by the anti-graft agency, saying he would be arraigned on Monday next week, as against the January 18.

According to the EFCC, Dr Okupe was being charged for corruption and would be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja next week.

Okupe, however, faulted the change of date for his arraignment by the anti-corruption agency.

According to the former adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the EFCC made the change without consultation with his lawyers.

He said his lawyers were only informed about the alteration in the date on Friday evening.

Okupe’s travails began in December last year when some EFCC operatives stormed his residence in Lagos and confronted him with an allegation of cybercrime.

After honouring their invitation, Okupe was then taken into custody and questioned over allegations of financial fraud and other activities in his office during the previous administration.

,

Related Posts

Melaye Sleeps on Bare Floor at DSS Facility

January 12, 2019

Many Feared Dead as Tanker Burst into Flames in Cross River [Photos]

January 12, 2019

Girl, 13, Found Alive 3 Months after Parents Were Shot Dead

January 11, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *