EFCC arraigns Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday brought former senator, Shehu Sani, to a Federal High Court in Abuja to be arraigned on charges of extortion.

Mr Sani was in November accused of trying to extort a certain Alhaji Sani Dauda in Kaduna.

But the former lawmaker denied the claims, saying he only had a business transaction with the accuser who sold cars.

He also claimed the EFCC had framed him up for being critical of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

