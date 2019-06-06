EFCC Arraigns Malaysian-Based Nigerian on Money Laundering Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] has arraigned Okoroji Stanley Chinonso, a Malaysian based man, before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged N58m laundering.

He was arraigned on a three-count bordering on money laundering after he was apprehended by the officers of the Nigerian Police on December 28, 2018 in Imo state for allegedly participating in organised crime.

He was thereafter handed over to the EFCC on January 3, 2019 for further investigation and prosecution. The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Presiding Judge, Giwa-Ogunbanjo, after considering both counsels’ applications and written submissions and in accordance with Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which states that an accused is innocent until proven guilty, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like some.

In addition, one of the sureties must have a landed property within FCT with evidence which must be verified while the other surety must be a federal civil servant of Grade Level 14, who must be resident within the FCT. The surety must show evidence of payment of tax which must be verified within seven working days.

Furthermore, the defendant is not allowed to leave the shores of the country; consequently, he must deposit his international passport with the Deputy Registrar of the Court.

However, the judge ruled that the defendant is to be remanded in the prison custody until his bail conditions were met.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo then adjourned commencement of trial to September 25, 26 and October 22, 26, 2019.