EFCC Announces 16-year Probe into Saraki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is probing Senate President Bukola Saraki dating back to 2003 when he was elected governor of Kwara State.

The EFCC said in a Facebook post that it was probing Saraki not because of his new appointment as the ambassador at large by the International Human Rights Commission.

Following the probe, the anti-graft agency wrote a letter to the Kwara State Government requesting information on all of Saraki’s earnings during his tenure from 2003 to 2011.

The post read in part,

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation into the Senate President’s activities while he held sway as the governor of Kwara State started long before his nomination and emergence as IHRC ambassador.

“In fact, the commission’s letter to the Kwara State Government House which sought an inquest into Saraki’s earnings as the state governor, from 2003 to 2011 was dated Friday, April 26, 2019, predating his announcement as IHRC ambassador at large which came on Sunday, April 28, 2019, with two clear days.

“We wish to restate our resolve to resist distractions from any quarter in our efforts to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements.”

The EFCC has been on a running battle with Saraki the acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, was not confirmed by the Senate in 2016.

Several of Saraki’s aides have either been arraigned or are facing probe by the EFCC.

The probe raises fresh concerns over the impartiality of the commission as a number of petitions against individuals in the ruling party have been ignored by it.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society groups have severally accused the Magu-led EFCC of being an attack dog of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).