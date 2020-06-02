Eedris Abdulkareem Rips Burna Boy Apart: “You Never Reach Odogwu.”

Eedris Abdulkareem has just dragged Burna Boy for filth.

Recall that the latter recently declared himself the Odogwu, and this was after proclaiming himself the Africa Giant, all of which was thanks to his recent international success and the support he got from Nigerians.

But many people were shocked when Burna began to dismiss his colleagues in the industry, his latest target being Davido, whose success he chalked down to his father’s wealth.

And many people had a problem with this, including Ethiopian Show Promoter, Konjo Leyla, who called Davido the ‘King’ and reminded Burna that he still has so much work to do on the continent.

Now, Eedris Abdulkareem is echoing the same thought.

“You no be odogwu. You never reach odogwu. Davido na odogwu. For this una generation, Wizkid na odogwu. You never reach. Wetin dey worry you? Easy. If Nigeria start with you? take an easy.”

“Go and learn more about your culture and tradition. It will help you,”he continued, before going on to preach for love in the industry.

Watch him below:

Eedris Abdulkareem putting Burna in his place is the best thing I’ve watched today. “Davido ‘n Wizkid na the real Odogwu!!” 1/5pic.twitter.com/NMOt7HFpQL — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) June 2, 2020

