Eedris Abdulkareem has a lot to say to Muhammad Sanusi II.

The rapper took to his Instagram to mock the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, reminding him of the role he played in kicking former President Goodluck Jonathan out of office.

“This is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda,” said the rapper in his post.

See his full post below:

Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office! It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda. Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!