Edo Poly expels 2 Students for Having Sex in Lecture Hall

Edo State Polytechnic, Usen has expelled two students from the institution for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse in one of its lecture halls.

The culpable students, both ND1 students at the Department of Mass Communication, are identified as Falodun Olabode and Ediae Slyvia, WuzupNaija writes.

This comes days after a similar scandal rocked Babcock University in Ogun State.

Announcing the expulsion in a memo dated 20 November 2019, Mr. Cyril Simire, the school registrar, said:

I am directed to inform all staff and students that in order to maintain her zero tolerance of sexual immorality in the polytechnic, management has approved the explosion of the under listed students from the polytechnic with immediate effect for their involvement in Sexually Related Activities [Having Sex in the Lecture Hall] which is highly against the ethics of the polytechnic.

They are

1 Falodun Olabode, ND 1 Mass Communication

Ediae Slyvia, ND 1 Mass Communication.

They are expelled from all academic activities and never to be seen in the Polytechnic premises forthwith.