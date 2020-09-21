Edo Poll: Obaseki hails Buhari’s neutrality

Winner of the 2020 Edo Governorship election, Gov Godwin Obaseki has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his impartial stand in the just-concluded election.

Obaseki stated this on Sunday while addressing journalists in Benin Sunday shortly after he was returned as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The great people of Edo have spoken. They have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give him all the glory for this victory,” he said.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for defending our democracy and allowing INEC and all the security agencies to perform their constitutional function with any interference.

“INEC and the security agencies have shown Nigerians and the world indeed that they are capable of conducting free and credible elections.”

Earlier, the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, had thanked INEC and all the security agencies for making Edo election free and fair.

“Let me first of all thank the entire people of Edo for all the support given to us since the campaign and after the election till today.

“We also want to thank all the members of the PDP campaign council for their collective efforts in achieving this great success,” Wike, who chaired the PDP campaign council, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

