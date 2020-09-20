Edo poll marred by vote-buying – CDC

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has condemned pockets of violence in at least five local government areas of Edo State during Saturday’s governorship poll.

CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, disclosed this on Saturday during an interview on Channels Television, where she said vote-buying also marred the electoral process in the state.

“We have just seen pockets of violence in five local government areas, nothing to write home about.

“There were records of electoral offences. Important also is the rampant vote-buying that marred these elections. Lastly is an attempt to actually perception such that what was really happening on the ground did not really match the reality on social media,” she said.

The electoral observer also reacted to the way and manner the electorates conducted themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She argued that: “the issue of the implementation of INEC policy on COVID-19 remains a challenge that can lead to a spike.”

This comes as some voters were seen in some polling units not adhering to instructions stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the relevant health authorities regarding the conduct of the poll.

While some results were being collated, many of the crowed voters were not maintaining the physical distancing directives neither did they were their nose masks in avoid further spread of the coronavirus disease.

