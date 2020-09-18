Edo Poll: IGP restricts vehicular movement

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Edo ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba.

He said the order was part of the efforts by the police to ensure orderliness and safety during the election.

Mba said the vehicular movement restriction would be from 11:59 p.m on Friday from 6.00 p.m on Saturday.

He said that it was also to checkmate the movement of political thugs and other criminally minded individuals from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

He enjoined citizens of the state to come out en-masse and vote, adding that the police and other security agencies had been sufficiently mobilized to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election.

Mba regretted any inconveniences the restriction order would cause the citizens, and urged them to see the restriction as part of the necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy.

The FPRO said that the police would not sit idly by and watch hoodlums engage in any criminal acts.

