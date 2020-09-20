Edo Poll: ‘APC pressuring INEC to alter result’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was mounting pressures on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the results of the Edo State Governorship Election in its favour.

This was contained in a statement titled “Edo: PDP Accuses APC of Mounting Pressure on INEC to Change Results”, signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, late on Saturday.

He said, “The PDP has observed that INEC’s virtual portal is increasingly becoming unstable.

“We have also been informed that the INEC Chairman has come under intense pressure from the APC to allow the replacement of results declared in the riverine areas of Edo State in other to jerk up figures for the APC.

“We also have information on ploys to replace results in Fugar and other adjoining local governments all in Edo North.

“We appeal to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to fall for this pressure in the interest of the unity and cohesion of our country.

