Edo Poll: APC congratulates Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his re-election adding that the party and President Muhammadu Buhari remained committed to free and fair elections.

In a statement issued in Damaturu, Yobe, on Monday, the chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Gov Mai Mala Buni said that the peaceful conduct of the just concluded Edo governorship election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

He commended the party’s flagbearer Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his tenacity and leadership while appreciating the efforts of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.

He also commended INEC, security agencies, and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election.

“We appeal to our members to be strengthened by the outcome of the election and unite in order to correct the problems that worked against our party and our candidate in the election.

“As progressives and democrats, we are confident that all leaders and members of the party will celebrate the outcome of the election as free and fair as acknowledge by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let us unite to move our democracy forward.

“We must put an end to the era when the electoral contest become warfare.

“We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki and the PDP as the winner of the election.

“Our attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that we win the Oct. 10, 2020 election.

“Sept. 19, 2020, Edo election should present a new watershed,” Buni stated.

