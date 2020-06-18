Edo PDP says Obaseki’s membership card ready

The Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tony Azegbemi has said that the party membership card of Governor Godwin Obaseki was ready.

This comes a day after Obaseki denied cross-carpeting to the PDP, saying on his twitter handle: “I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election.”

Azegbemi while speaking with newsmen said will join PDP any time he returns from Abuja.

“At the moment, Obaseki is in Abuja but when he returns to Benin, his card is ready and he has already registered with our party in his ward.

“We are ready to welcome Governor Obaseki and we are excited he is joining our party,” he said.

When quizzed on the matter, Obaseki’s spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said he cannot confirm the claim because the governor has not made any pronouncement.

“The governor will make an announcement in respect of anything like that (going to PDP) but he has not spoken, so we cannot confirm it until he speaks.”

