Edo Guber: PDP blasts Ize-Iyamu for defending Oshiomhole over vile remarks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hit out at the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for defending the former National Chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomole.

This comes after Ize-Iyamu said Oshiomole never meant all the negative comments made about him during the 2016 governorship elections.

But in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, the PDP slammed Ize-Iyamu for claiming that Oshiomole also made some fair remarks about him. Below is the full statement:

“It is already in the public domain that Oshiomhole, in his official capacity as governor of Edo state, declared and even swore before God and man that Ize-Iyamu is an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, among other damaging testimonials.

“Furthermore, Ize-Iyamu’s claims, that Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he went public on him, is completely defeatist as the former governor repeatedly stated that he bore full responsibility for the statements he made against the APC candidate.

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him.

“The PDP hereby challenges Ize Iyamu to make such positive comments by Oshiomhole public. Moreover, Ize-Iyamu must note that while he is seeking an unattainable cleansing in political purgatory, the people of Edo state have moved on in their irrevocable decision to continue to develop their state under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and nothing, not even the lies, propaganda, vindictiveness and selfish interests of APC and its leaders can change the course of victory for Governor Obaseki in the September election.”

