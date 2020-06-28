Edo Guber: Obaseki picks Shuaibu as running-mate

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said his present deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, will be his running mate in the September 19 governorship election.

Obaseki said he and his deputy are grateful to the PDP for accepting them after their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged to be a true party man.

The governor hailed the level of response to issues in the PDP and assured the national working committee of the PDP that he will work with them to lead Edo rightly.

“I want to commit to you that in line with the ideal and motto of this party, me and my deputy, by the grace of God, is going to be my running mate, for the September 19 election, because you do not change a winning team. I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us.

“I and my deputy are very grateful to this great party. Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you. In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter.

“It was only when we entered the house that we then realise that this was the house we should have been in the first instance. Because we now saw that the values in the house ate the values we cherish and the values we live for, values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first. These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee, the quality of governance, the quality of response that I have witnessed, that have enabled us achieve much in less than one week because of the responsiveness of the national organising secretary. They followed up on every issue and every document. When issues came up, the National Legal adviser was there to respond to all our inquiries. The National Publicity Secretary checked on us every day.

“We want to tell you that we are very grateful and to assure you that the Edo people told us that ‘where every you go, we will go’. On further consultation they told us that there was a party where most of us came from, go and explore the possibility of us going back there. So by the grace of God, we have no doubt that victory is going to be ours on September 19.

“What all these occurrences in the last forthright tell me is that there is a hand of God that orders things.

“Whenever the National Working Committee calls on us, we will be there. We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment,” Obaseki stated.

Chairman of the Party Uche Secondus said Obaseki’s entry into the PDP and subsequent emergence as the candidate of the party was an act of God.

He said the PDP received him because he is a performing governor who enjoys the support of his Edo people.

