Edo Guber: APC Appeals Committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in its governorship primary in Edo State.

In a press briefing held in Abuja on Saturday, the Appeals Committee stood by the APC screening committee’s inability to vouch for the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

Speaking after the Committee’s announcement, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said the party’s National Working Committee will now meet to deliberate on the screening report, in order to make a final decision.

Governor Obaseki, who was disqualified on Friday, had rejected the screening committee’s decision.

He however said he will not appeal the decision, describing the process as a sham.

