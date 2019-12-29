Edo Deputy Gov’s house attacked

Some suspected gunmen on Saturday reportedly invaded the family house of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu’s country home is also located opposite his family house at Jattu in Estako West local government area of the state.

But the assailants were chased away, while one of them, identified as Victor John, was arrested, The Nation reports.

Police sources said Victor named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.

Other suspects were arrested at different locations while items such as a cut to size locally-made gun, gun powder and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects identified as Emeka however escaped.

A family source said it was policemen at Shaibu’s residence that arrested Victor after they scaled the fence.

The attackers have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further interrogation.

The attack comes amid a political turmoil rocking the state over the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).