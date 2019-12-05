Edo Assembly: Speaker declares 14 seats vacant

The raging crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly has taken a new spin as the Speaker Francis Okiye, on Wednesday, declared the seats of 14 members of the House vacant.

The 14 seats declared vacant are those of the 12 members-elect that are yet to present themselves for inauguration and two lawmakers that allegedly absconded after being inaugurated.

The 12 members-elect and the two other lawmakers have been in Abuja since June and they have been demanding for a fresh proclamation to be issued and a proposed inauguration conducted.

Making the announcement during an emergency plenary session Wednesday, Speaker Okiye urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the affected constituencies within 90 days.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, representing Akoko Edo State Constituency I, who spoke to newsmen, explained that two of those affected from Oredo East and Owan East, were sworn-in but failed to meet the mandatory 181-day sitting requirement for a member in a calendar year.

He said,

“For others, who hadn’t been inaugurated since the proclamation of House, their constituents have been complaining and have come to us that they want their voices and concerns to be heard at the House.

“So, people who are willing to provide quality representation have to be elected to bring the matters of the distraught constituents to the floor for debate and legislation, where necessary.”