Edo 2020: Wike heads Obaseki campaign

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as the Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

In a statement on Friday, the opposition party also noted that the Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the council.

The development comes days after Obaseki emerged as the PDP flag bearer for the Edo State governorship election taking place on September 19, 2020.

Gov Obaseki won a consensus vote after other aspirants running against him stepped down.

One of those who stepped aside for the governor was Kenneth Imasuagbon, who said he was inspired by Obaseki’s performance as the leader of Edo State.

According to him, he has been a “victim of godfatherism” and will help the Edo leader fight anyone who wants to “enslave” the people of the state.

