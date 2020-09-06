Edo 2020: We’ll bury Oshiomhole politically – Obaseki

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Edo 2020: We’ll bury Oshiomhole politically – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday vowed to end his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole’s political career by winning re-election on September 19.

Obaseki stated this during the closing moments of the Peoples Democratic Party campaigns in Oredo local government area of the state.

The governor said the election, which is scheduled for September 19, is about contesting with Oshiomhole, who he said has failed to respect Benin people.

“As a sitting Governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my House of Assembly. Can you imagine the insult? That was where this fight started,” Obaseki said.

“Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens – when you throw corn, they will run after the corn.

“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing.”

,

Related Posts

Magu’s Pastor sues FCMB for N5bn

September 6, 2020
PMB

Reject Buhari’s anti-people policies – HURIWA charges Nigerians

September 6, 2020

Dickson clinches PDP ticket for Bayelsa-West Senatorial bye-election

September 6, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply