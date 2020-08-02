Edo 2020: Two shot as APC, PDP supporters clash

The campaign ahead of the Edo 2020 governorship election turned violent weekend after a clash between supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State.

It is understood that two persons identified as Oguma Ojo and Friday Yaya, said to be supporters of candidate Ize-Iyamu, were reportedly shot by one Omoloju Atere, popularly known as Ugogo, said to be on the run in Ward II in Igarra.

An eyewitness said the member representing Akoko-Edo II in the State House of Assembly, Hon Emma Agbaje, had addressed his supporters where he pledged his support for Ize-Iyamu.

Later that night, the assailant was said to have gone to where the victims were sitting with about four other person’s and shot at them.

A family member of the one of the victims said the issue has been reported at the police station in Igarra.

One of the victims, Oguma Ojo, is said to be receiving treatment in hospital for the gun injuries he sustained.

The shooting comes bare days after Governor Obsaeki raised the alarm that the APC were planning to harass and intimidate his supporters ahead of the poll.

