Edo 2020: PDP aspirant woos voters

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Edo, Engr Gideon Ikhine, has promised to provide affordable housing for all residents if elected.

Ikhine made the promise during a chat with his supporters and journalists on Friday in Benin, the state capital.

He said successive governments in the state had failed to provide affordable shelter for the people despite all the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and allocations from the Federation Account accruing to it.

“If elected governor, I will ensure that I provide affordable housing which is one of the basic needs of life for the people.

“I will also ensure that I provide security in the state so that our farmers can go to their farms without fear of being killed by herders,” he said.

He said while the incumbent All Progressives Congress administration of Gov.Godwin Obaseki has been able to “sanitize the corridor of power,” the basic needs of life are still lacking in the state.

Ikhine further said that Edo did not have to depend on allocations from the federation account with all the natural resources it had.

“Having toured all the nooks and crannies of the state, I have come to realize that resources abound in Edo waiting to be tapped,” he added.

