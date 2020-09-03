Edo 2020: Okowa, Obi hail Obaseki for achievements

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lauded the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his achievements over the past four years.

During a PDP campaign rally at Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Okowa testified to the “visible development recorded under Obaseki as the Edo State Governor” and called for his re-election come September 19, 2020.

Okowa noted that Obaseki had sound economic knowledge capable of moving the state higher in economic growth.

Also speaking, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, praised Obaseki’s performance in the critical areas of development; education, health and reduction of poverty, which he said was a result of a healthy partnership between the governor and the private sector.

Obi hoped that Obaseki’s re-election would bring more growth and development in the state.

Reacting to their speeches, Obaseki appreciated Okowa who he described as a brother and friend, and Obi, who he said he looked up to as a political mentor. Obaseki maintained that Edo and Delta states both formed a big Bendel family and as such were inseparable.

Obaseki further asserted that he admired Obi’s style of politics and stated that Obi was already very successful in the private sector before going into politics where he used his knowledge, experience and resources to contribute to society.

He said that Obi’s achievement as Anambra State Governor still stood as reference point of accountable governance in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

