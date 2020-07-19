Edo 2020: Obaseki under fire for destroying Ize-Iyamu’s billboards

Residents of Edo State have condemned destruction of billboards and other campaign posters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by agencies and other miscreants allegedly carrying out the instruction of the governor, Godwin Obaseki.

For days now, visibly mobilised men have torn down dozens of campaign billboards and other promotional materials of the APC and its candidate at various strategic points in the capital city of Benin such as Uselu Shell, Central New Benin, and the popular Iyaro axis.

This has drawn widespread condemnation across the state, with residents decrying the ‘autocratic’ action allegedly carried out by the Edo State Government.

They decried Obaseki’s attempt to violate rights guaranteed in a democratically elected government and demanded that he urgently replace the removed and damaged billboards.

They noted how the billboards, beyond bearing messages of hope for a better Edo State, helped to illuminate the environment at night following the state government’s failure to provide street lamps as promised.

Punch reports that a staff of the outdoor advertising company in charge of billboard management in the axis disclosed they had been under heavy threats from officials of the Edo State Government after installation of the billboards.

He said the statement government resorted to the action after they refused to bow to threats to pull down the messages of the APC because they meet all financial, advertising standards and requirements.

