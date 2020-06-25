Edo 2020: Obaseki set for nomination as PDP delegates vote

Gov Godwin Obaseki is on the verge of clinching the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State as two thousand two hundred and twenty-nine delegates file out to vote today.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists that the materials for the election are already in Benin City as the members of the committee led by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

Other aspirants screened by the party include Kenneth Imasuagbon, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Gideon Ikhine.

However, party sources said that Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Gideon Ikhine have withdrawn from the race following the intervention of party leaders for the favoured aspirant, Godwin Obaseki.

It is however understood that Kenneth Imasuagbon is still in the race after effusing entreaties to pave way for a consensus candidate.

