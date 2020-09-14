Edo 2020: Obaseki floors Ize-Iyamu in Governorship debate

Shortly after the debate between the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday night, the result from Flash Poller, an international pollster, shows Obaseki garnered 76.3 per cent of the positive votes while APC’s Ize-Iyamu scored 23.7 per cent.

The viewers, sampled randomly by Flash Poller, noted that the Edo State Governor and candidate of the PDP, demonstrated a firm understanding of development issues, namely; resource mobilisation, partnership with development actors such as the World Bank and his high premium on due process, transparency and the rule of law.

Some participants linked Obaseki’s outstanding performance in the area highlighted above, to his vast experience in the corporate world, his finance background, his eight-year job as head of the Economic Management Team in the state and his four years as governor of the state.

However, Ize-Iyamu’s 23.7 per cent votes came on the back of his perceived ability to galvanise the political class, given his longer history in partisan politics.

But the viewers surveyed said they wouldn’t know how this affinity with the political class would translate to enhanced socio-economic status for majority of Edo people.

Specifically, the sampled population for the poll scored Obaseki higher than the APC candidate in elocution, presentation, comportment, appreciation of issues, use of rebuttal, use of argument, factuality and comportment, amongst other rubrics, with an average score of 7 to 3, in favour of the PDP candidate.

The population of the surveyed group comprised people located in Edo State and other parts of the world, who watched the Channels TV Governorship Debate, and are very familiar with the issues surrounding the Edo gubernatorial election slated for September 19, 2020.

