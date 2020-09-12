Edo 2020: No security aides for VIPs during poll – IG

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has barred security aides from accompanying VIPs and political appointees during the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, saying the I-G had warned that anyone who flouted the order would be severely reprimanded.

Mba said the I-G had also deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Research and Planning, Mr Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the election.

“He the DIG will be assisted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations, Mr Karma Hassan and eight other commissioners of Police.

“The DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws during the election,” he said.

He said the arrangement was in line with efforts of the police at ensuring apt coordination of security arrangements towards a hitch free election in the state.

The FPRO said the I-G had charged officers and men on election duties in the state to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the elections.

He said the I-G called on members of the public, particularly politicians, gubernatorial candidates and other relevant stakeholders in the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies for a hitch free governorship poll.

