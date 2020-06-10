Edo 2020: NGOs, CSOs back Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu got a major boost in his hopes of becoming the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State after a group endorsement by a broad coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Groups and Community Based Organizations.

In a joint statement, the groups numbering over 50, criticized the incumbent administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for allegedly falling short of ‘basic ethics of governance’ and expressed their resolve to back the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his ‘outstanding records’ and inclusive SIMPLE agenda manifesto.

The statement read: “Having taken time to appraise the situation in Edo State, we submit that the present government in Edo State comes short of the basic ethics of good governance. Critical to the negative expression of governance in the state is the deliberate obliteration of the House of Assembly in the present operational structure of government.

“This negates the structural and functional integrals of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The deployment of thugs and other extrajudicial paradigms in responding to dissenting opinion by the government has denied the state of civilized engagement and discourses which is the hallmark of democracy. When this is juxtaposed with the lack of manpower development, the huge debt burden on the state, as well as infrastructural development, we are convinced that a change of government is imperative if Edo State will be saved from imminent regressions.”

“We have, therefore, painstakingly evaluated the candidates who have presented themselves for the Edo 2020 governorship. Without disregard for the legendary credentials of the other aspirants, we, the undersigned, have endorsed the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu for the governorship of Edo State from November 12, 2020.”

“This conferment of our trust and confidence in the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is premised on his outstanding records on performance in his strides in the public realm. In his private life, he has been of immense assistance to the needy around him and beyond. As a proponent of the divine province, a pastor in the Holy Altar, we are convinced that he will be guided by the spirit of the Most High God in his indulgences.”

“We have read through the Simple Agenda and classify it as the most inclusive documented manifesto by a candidate in Nigeria’s political history. The Simple Agenda, far from being a template for governmental focus, also avail us the opportunity to hold Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu accountable as he functions as the governor of Edo State.”

“With faith in God and convinced that we act in the spirit of truth and love for our citizens, our state and country, we openly endorse Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the next governor of Edo State. He is a valid replacement for the present inept leadership in Edo State government house.”

Ize-Iyamu is the preferred candidate of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his falling out with Gov Godwin Obaseki.

