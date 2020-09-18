Edo 2020: ‘My re-election not worth anyone’s blood’ – Obaseki

Edo Governor and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party’s in the governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, has said his second term ambition is not worth spilling the blood of anyone.

Channelling the words of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 general elections, Obaseki prayed God to make him lose the elections “if it will cost the blood of anybody.”

He said this after a one-day prayer and fasting session for a peaceful election organised by the Edo Christian Community for all the governorship candidates ahead of Saturday’s poll.

The governor reassured that the Saturday’s governorship election in the state would be peaceful and violence-free.

He said, “Ordinarily, an election is supposed to be a contest where people go to sell their ideal, and citizens in their own free will go and vote for those ideals they believe in; it shouldn’t be one where people will do anything to get power.

“Election should not be one in which we shed blood because the election will always come. If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So, there is no need for violence.

“It’s unfortunate that where we are today we are all afraid that there will be trouble, that there will be crisis and violence but by the grace of God, we will all come out and vote and there won’t be any bloodshed.

“There is no need for any violence and if anybody decides to act in a violent manner just walk away because our lives are very precious. I have a covenant with God; if it will cost the blood of anybody for me to get into power, he should not let me have power.”

On his part, the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Reverend Felix Omobude, prayed that God would make peace reign before, during, and after the election.

“God! commit Edo into your hands and by this covenant, we proclaim peace over Edo; peace before, during, and after the election. The church speaks with one voice, that those that have sold themselves to work against the destiny of Edo shall be overwhelmed by their own problems.

“In this election, rigging and evil will not have their way. We knock the engine of their operation; Edo people shall go out and vote their consciences and the will of God will be done,” the clergyman prayed.

