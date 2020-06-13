Edo 2020: Groups move to buy PDP form for Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is being lured towards the opposition Peoples Democratic Party after he was denied the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Sources in Benin spoke of moves by some of his supporters to buy the PDP governorship nomination for him.

While speculation has been rife that Obaseki would join PDP if he was forced out of APC, the governor had however said he had no such intention but intended to fight and win in APC.

It remains unclear however if his position had changed following the abrupt quashing of his ambition in APC.

“Obaseki was in a meeting with some Edo leaders where they x-rayed on which party to join,” a source said last night.

“Top parties on their list of consideration were the Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“After a 2hour deliberation, the governor and his team seemed to be settling for PDP. Already, the Edo State chapter of one of the strong national youth bodies loyal to the governor has initiated moves to purchase a governorship nomination form for Obaseki.”

This comes as national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, defended the disqualification of the governor.

Oshiomhole has reportedly hand-picked former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Isagie Ize-Iyamu for the APC ticket.

