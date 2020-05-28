Edo 2020: Group purchases APC nomination form for Gov Obaseki

The Obaseki Mandate Forum has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The forum’s Chairman, Mr Nathaniel Momoh, said this at a news conference shortly after obtaining the forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Our friends in the media, it would amaze you to know, that the N22.5 million for the purchase of this forms was sourced from like minds who have the enthronement of good governance.

“As well as focus on people’s welfare and infrastructural development in Edo since the coming on board of our dynamic, focused and dedicated Gov. Godwin Obaseki,” he said.

According to him, the people of Edo both at home and in the Diaspora made this happen.

“We are confident that the will of the people will manifest in an unmistakable term on June 22, when our party conducts its primaries for the standard flag bearer in the governorship race.

“We are convinced that no other name among those whose names are being touted qualifies as the incumbent and performing Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

“We are optimistic that his pedigree will make him emerge winner to lead the party to the democratic contest in which he will again emerge winner to continue to boost the state revenue and infrastructure,” Momoh said.

He called on all sons and daughters of the state to join hands in the crusade through their votes, campaign or support in whatever shade possible to ensure the re-election of Obaseki on Sept. 19.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated the governorship election in the state for Sept. 19, 2020.

But Obaseki faces an uphill task to secure the APC ticket over his bitter feud with APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state, has reportedly given his backing to Osagie Iza-Iyamu, who recently defected to the party from the PDP.

