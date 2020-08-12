Edo 2020: God has revealed the winner to me – TB Joshua

Controversial Nigerian Prophet and General Overseer and of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, is back in the news after seeing a vision on the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

The cleric, who has been severally criticised for largely inaccurate political prophesies, said God has revealed to him the winner of the September 19, 2020 election in Edo state.

He said; “Governor Godwin Obaseki will need to pray very well for God’s intervention towards him.

“God has revealed to me the winner of the election and has sent me to warn all politicians against bloodshed during election. Every Edo state indigenes should also pray steadfastly against violence that could result to bloodshed during the forthcoming election.”

He also had a vision regarding the Oba of Benin. He said:

“God also revealed to me to tell Oba of Benin to call on the APC and PDP, and warn them to call upon their followers to order.”

