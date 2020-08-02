Edo 2020: Buhari snubs Ize-Iyamu

There are fresh reports on why President Muhammadu Buhari refused to see Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, despite repeated pleas by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on behalf of Ize-Iyamu.

Buhari, as the leader of the ruling party, usually receives APC candidates in Aso Rock to reaffirm his support for them. But alas, the reverse is the case as he has refused to see Ize-Iyamu.

A source at the Aso Villa, Abuja quoted the President as pointedly telling the SGF: “I cannot be seen with someone my administration is prosecuting in court for N700 million loot. I cannot support him. It was [Adams] Oshiomhole’s mistake that led to his emergence. I don’t really know him and he can’t be trusted. We would allow Edo people decide.”

It has also been suggested that neither President Buhari nor key APC governors may grace Ize-Iyamu’s campaign flag-off over allegations of gross corruption as alluded to by Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu will go up against incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 gubernatorial poll.

