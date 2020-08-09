Edo 2020: APC warns supporters against violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday warned its supporters in Edo against violence before, during, and after the September 19 state governorship election.

Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, gave the advice in Benin at the official commencement of APC’s 2020 Edo governorship campaign.

“We are here to win and not to fight,” he said.

Buni, the Yobe State governor, said he and members of his entourage were in the state to present the party’s governorship candidate before the party’s teeming supporters.

He advised also that the supporters must ensure that their votes count.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said the APC Campaign Council for the election had concluded arrangements for a successful election in the state.

Ganduje who is the council chairman, advised APC supporters on the need to create an enabling environment for the party’s candidate to win.

Also, the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, gave assurances that they would win the election in all the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

