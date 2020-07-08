Edo 2020: 106 ADP members defect to PDP

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election, 106 members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ADP defectors are from Egor, Ovia South West, and Ovia North East Local Government Areas of Edo, and they follow Governor Godwin Obaseki of who also defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Oshodin Izedomwen, the Organising Secretary of the ADP in Edo, who led the defectors, said on Tuesday in Benin that the defection was part of their belief in the capacity of the PDP.

He recalled that he was a founding member of the PDP and that he left the party because of some persons, whom he described as “strange bedfellows” who came to join the PDP.

Izedomwen said that the other defectors and himself had now returned to the PDP because the “strange bedfellows had since left the party.

“In politics, interest matters because it is always the driving force,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

