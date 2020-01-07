Edo 2020: 1.7m head to the polls today

Records at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicate that at least 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Sept. 19, Edo governorship polls while 483,796 eligible voters will not participate.

INEC records show that the consolidated figure of registered voters in the state as at August 2018 stands at 2,210,534 registered voters, while only 1,726,738 collected their PVCs, the document indicates.

Edo has 18 local government areas, with 192 wards and 2,627 polling units.

A further breakdown of the registered voters figure in the document shows that the male accounts for 1,159,325 (representing 52 per cent), while 1,051,209 are female (or 48 percent).

Similarly, from the total registered voters, the youth (18 – 35 years) account for 50 per cent (1,105,338); Middle Aged (36 – 50 years) account for 29.1 per cent (643,551); and Elderly (51 – 70 years) has 15.99 per cent (353,508).

Eligible voters classified as the Old (70 years and above) account for 4.89 per cent (108,137).

Further distribution of registered voters in the three senatorial districts of the state shows that Edo South has the highest figure of 1,281,414: the North with 564,122: and Central senatorial district has 364,998.

