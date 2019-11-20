Eddie Murphy to Receive Career Achievement Award

THR is reporting that Eddie Murphy will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema on Monday, Dec. 2.

Per the outlet, the actor will be honoured as a tribute to his roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name.

“Murphy’s performance helps shed light on an era when black artists were pioneering new-found ways to reach black audiences and tell their own stories. He has continued to impress critics and audiences alike, all while blazing the trail for those who have come after him,” the Critics Association said of Murphy in their press release.

THR adds that Nia Long will also be honoured for her performance as Eunice Garrett in Apple’s The Banker; Kasi Lemmons will be honoured for her achievement in directing Focus features’ Harriet; and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be honoured for his feature film directorial and screenwriting debut and his performance in Netflix’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.