Eddie Murphy to Headline Feeding America Comedy Festival

THR is reporting that Eddie Murphy will headline Byron Allen’s upcoming Feeding America Comedy Festival, which will raise funds for the organization’s network of food banks.

Per the outlet, the three-hour event will include pre-recorded comedy segments from Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal. Comedians including Marc Maron, Kenan Thompson, Margaret Cho and Marlan Wayans are also scheduled to contribute.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said Wednesday in a statement.

Added Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot: “The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets. Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

The festival will encourage viewers to contribute to Feeding America and will be live-streamed on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on May 9.

