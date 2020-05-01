Eddie Murphy & Tiffany Haddish to Headline NBC Hunger Fundraiser

Eddie Murphy and Tiffany Haddish have joined the line up of stars who will appear on NBC’s lockdown-friendly special Feeding America Comedy Festival.

According to THR, the two-hour event, set to air May 10, is being done in partnership with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group and Funny or Die. Like so many specials airing during the COVID-19 pandemic, this one is also a fundraiser, bolstering support and money for hunger-relief organization Feeding America.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios and Allen Media Group, in a statement Thursday. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said NBC Entertainment special programs executive vp Doug Vaughan. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

Other stars set to appear on the show include:

Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood Marlon Wayans and Allen.

