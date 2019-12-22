Eddie Murphy Says He Regrets Turning Down Big Film Role in the ’80s

Eddie Murphy has revealed one of his greatest regrets: he turned out a role that could’ve been another classic on his resume.

The legend spoke about this during an appearance on the Tonight Show, during which he told Jimmy Fallon that the name of the movie: the 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

“The only movie that I ever turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Murphy said at the clip’s 2:30 minute mark. “I was going to be the Bob Haskins dude.”

He further explained he hadn’t seen the vision behind the movie’s blend of live action and animation. “I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bullshit to me,'” Eddie joked. “Now every time I see it I feel like an idiot.”

However, he did clarify: “It wasn’t like I turned it down so much as I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie,” Murphy said.

See the video below: