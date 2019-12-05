Eddie Murphy Receives Career Achievement Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema

Eddie Murphy was recognised for his outstanding body of work by the Critics Choice Association, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, the actor was honoured Monday night at the Celebration of Black Cinema. The event was presented by the Critics Choice Association at the Landmark Annex in Los Angeles.

Other honourees include Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was introduced by Don Cheadle; Harriet director Kasi Lemmons; and actress Nia Long, plus guests Wesley Snipes, Kendrick Sampson, Larry Karaszewski, Sydell Noel and Lonnie Chavis, among others.

In his speech, Murphy said:

“Congratulations to the African American film critics, because when I started making movies almost 40 years ago there were no African American filmmakers, they didn’t have no makeup, no hair department, producers, none of that. It was rough, especially if you [went] to the hair department. If you’ve never watched Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, you’ll be like, ‘Is this how this motherfucker came to dinner?’ Sidney [Poitier] was such a brilliant actor — he was able to act like his hair was combed.”

Murphy is scheduled to host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Dec. 21, and the sequel Coming 2 America 2 is set to bow next summer.