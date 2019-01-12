Eddie Murphy has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Prince Akeem in the 1988 classic, Coming to America, in a sequel written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

According to Rolling Stone, the plans for the sequel was first announced in 2017, and director Jonathan Levine and the original screenwriters were reportedly on board. But now, it has been confirmed that director Craig Brewer would champion the sequel, with Barris rewriting the script.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” said Murphy in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite [Is My Name], and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

This sequel will revolve around Prince Akeem returning to America to seek out his long-lost son, the heir to the throne of the African nation Zamunda.

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life,” Barris added in a statement. “From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

We can’t wait!