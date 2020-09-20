Eddie Murphy Bags First Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig

Congratulations to Eddie Murphy!

Last night, the Legendary actor-comedian secured his first-ever Primetime Emmy for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Murphy was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series alongsisde the likes of Adam Driver (SNL), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Dev Patel (Modern Love), Brad Pitt (SNL), and Fred Willard (Modern Family).

And this happens to be his fifth Emmy nomination and his first in over 20 years.

Recall that Eddie Murphy returned to Studio 8H in December 2019, about 35 years since he left the sketch show as a regular cast member. His episode saw him reprise some of his most iconic SNL characters, including Gumby and Mr. Robinson.

Watch the SNL gig below:

