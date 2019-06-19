Ed Sheeran’s New Album Will Feature Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott, & More

ukamaka

Ed Sheeran has revealed the top stars he will be collaborating with on his upcoming album, No.6 Collaboration Project.

The new LP will feature contributions from Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, and 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R., Stormzy, and many others.

And in addition, the album features Justin Bieber on “I Don’t Care” and Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock on “Cross Me.”

This comes last studio album ÷ arrived in 2017.

No.6 Collaborations Project is out July 12 via Atlantic.

Find the tracklist below:

