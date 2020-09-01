Ed Sheeran Welcomes Daughter, Lyra Antarctica with Wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran is a new dad and proudly so.

The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran sometimes last week and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Posting a picture of a pair of socks belonging to the newborn, Sheeran, 29, wrote;

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn got married in an intimate ceremony in 2019. Prior to the beginning of their romantic relationship in 2015, the pair were great friends and schoolmates.

Congratulations to the new parents.

