Ed Sheeran Says He’s Taking a “Breather” From Music

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from music to “go out and see some more of the world.”

The British pop star shared this in a new Instagram post two days after releasing a music video for his new song “Put It All on Me.”

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” the singer wrote. “The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”

Sheeran continued, “I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back.”

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya — and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

This isn’t the first time he has taken a break from frame. In 2015, the singer announced that he’d be cutting social media out of his life for the near future. A year later, he returned with his chart-topping third album, Divide (÷), which finished out as the most popular album of 2017, according to Nielsen Soundscan.