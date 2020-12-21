Ed Sheeran Says He Has a Christmas Present for His Fans

Ed Sheeran says he has something special for his fans this holiday season, and fans are excited already.

The British crooner shared the teaser on Instagram on Sunday, hinting that he’s got something up his sleeves.

“11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present,” he captioned an artwork posted on his feed. He also uploaded a short clip on Instagram Stories that shows him with a guitar in hand, which is why many people believe his gift could be new music.

Before all of this, Sheeran has been away from the app. His last update was in September, when he announced the birth of his baby girl.

“A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” Sheeran had written at the time. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”

See Sheeran’s latest post:

We can’t wait!

