Ed Sheeran Returns With a New Love Song, “Afterglow”

Ed Sheeran has finally dropped the present he prepared for his fans: a new single titled, Afterglow.

In this heartwarming song, Sheeran sings: “We were love drunk waiting on a miracle / Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/ So alone in love like the world had disappeared / Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go / I will hold on tighter ’til the afterglow.”

And this is his first release since his No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019, which was co-written by the British artist with David Hodges and FRED.

Listen to Afterglow below:

