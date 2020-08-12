Ed Sheeran and Wife Reportedly Expecting First Child Together this Summer

Looks like Ed Sheeran and his wife are gearing up for the role of a lifetime- becoming parents.

As per The Sun, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ crooner and his wife of over one year, Cherry Seaborn are set to welcome a little bundle of joy later this summer.

Sheeran, 29 and Seaborn, 28, managed to keep the news of the pregnancy low-key with the Covid-19 lockdown providing the perfect cover to keep the news private.

However, with the birth of the baby close at hand, the couple reportedly told close friends and family about their soon to arrive patter of tiny feet.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key, a source told The Sun.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival,” the source concluded.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn met at a young age and were childhood sweethearts before tying the knot in a private ceremony in January 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

